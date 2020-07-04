Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove says he doesn’t like wearing a mask any more than his teammates but feels it is necessary to help keep everyone “safe.” Musgrove is making it a point to wear his mask as often as he can while working out with the rest of the Pirates at PNC Park. Musgrove says he understands wearing a face covering isn’t popular with everyone but stressed he feels it’s important for everyone to do it so the focus can be on winning and not politics. Musgrove is the odds-on favorite to be the opening day starter when Pittsburgh opens a shortened 60-game season later this month.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is already impacting the 2020 college football schedule. The Sept. 12 game between Lafayette College and Navy is the latest game to be canceled. Navy is seeking to fill the date with another opponent. Several other games have already been wiped from the schedule. Those include the Southern-Tennessee State game in Detroit on Sept. 5 and the annual Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 12, featuring Jackson State versus Tennessee State.