Local vendor helping to spread hand sanitizer across the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- When the coronavirus pandemic began, local vendor LizAnn Mcewen began to make sanitizer from her house.

"I kind of flipped and started making hand sanitizer for the local community," said LizAnn Mcewen.

The owner of 'Body Delights by LizAnn' saw the need and wanted to make a difference, so she used ingredients in her house to make the product.

"When everything happened and everyone was buying up all the alcohol, there was nothing in the store, but I had a stock pile and I used it for the local community."

Mcewen has been selling her product at the Broome County Farmer's Market as well as donating it to people and places in need.

She has also kept the hand sanitizer off her website to be able to keep it in the community.

"In Waverly, we have an older folks home so that and the church I would donate as much as possible," she explained.

Mcewen said it was a natural fit for her to be able to use her product to help the community she calls home.