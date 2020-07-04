Michigan village not waiting for federal, state flood relief

LANSING, Mich (AP) — A small Michigan village is pulling together after two dam failures in May. Volunteers in Sanford are still clearing muck and providing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed by floodwaters since there’s no telling when state and federal help will come. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster on June 15. That would open up federal resources and financial support for the area. An answer to Whitmer’s request has not been received. State legislation to give the Midland area $6 million to manage damage is sitting in a committee, with the Legislature adjourned for the summer.