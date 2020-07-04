O.L. Davis Fire Company hosts annual barbecue

ENDWELL (WBNG) - The O.L. Davis Fire Company held their annual 4th of July barbecue on Saturday.

The barbecue was held at Highland Park in Endwell and served more than 700 barbecue dinners catered by Brooks Barbecue.

Organizers said the money raised will help the fire company with their yearly costs.

President Rob Brady told 12 News it was great to still be able to hold the event despite everything going on.

"With so many things canceled, people have a bit of cabin fever, they just want to get out. We said if we have the barbecue, people will be able to come out to the park, take it home and just enjoy the nice weather, the nice day and enjoy the great fourth of the July," said Brady.

Brady called the barbecue a "big success."