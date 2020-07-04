2 sent to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following domestic dispute

11:10 P.M. UPDATE:

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Chief says two people were sent to the hospital following a domestic dispute on Rano Boulevard Saturday evening.

They are in "serious" condition, he says.

The Vestal Police Department could not comment on further information.

The department says more details will be announced at a later date.

-----

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Multiple police departments are on Rano Boulevard in Vestal Saturday evening.

According to a 12 News crew on the scene, Vestal and Johnson City police are at a residence. Two SWAT vehicles can also be seen.

Police have blocked traffic at the intersection of Rano Boulevard and Cornell Avenue.

Dispatchers are unable to tell 12 News what police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for further updates.