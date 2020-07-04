Relative: Parents, 2 children among 5 killed in car crashes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver. State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte. However, the newspaper said a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth. Matthew Obester’s mother said the Belmont family was heading to pick up a new custom wedding band for Andrea.