Splish, splash! Binghamton pools open to swimmers, offer July 4th alternative

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local families were able to cool off in three of Binghamton's public swimming pools starting Saturday morning.

Pools at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park, Southside Park on Webster Street and Recreation Park were all open with capacity limited to 50%.

Visitors inside the pool grounds were required to practice social distancing and remain in the water at all times.

These restrictions didn't bother Jay Mahler and his family who told 12 News they were just grateful for the opportunity to get out and swim as part of their Fourth of July holiday.

"It's really great that they were able to open it up, I just hope everyone follows the rules and is able to have a good time, so it's nice that we can be out here today," he said.

Mahler went on to say that while the cancellation of local July 4th staples like the Highland Park July 4th Extravaganza are disappointing, this holiday is an opportunity to focus on coming together as a nation to get through the COVID-19 crisis.

"We're going to try to focus on the positive stuff and keep everyone safe and happy and work together to get through this thing as a country and celebrate what brings us together not what divides us," he said.