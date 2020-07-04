Trump, Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is feverishly working to develop a social media force that can compete with President Donald Trump’s well-established digital “army” of meme makers and political influencers who retweet campaign messages in support of him. And it won’t be easy. Trump has a massive following of 28 million followers on Facebook, where he typically posts 14 times a day. Biden posts half as many times to an audience of just 2 million. But Biden’s campaign last month started to pour more money into Facebook advertising, and it’s now recruiting everyday Instagram users and social media influencers to support its cause.