US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the the virus is surging in many parts of the United States and casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take precautions or simply stay home on Saturday, as confirmed cases are climbing in 40 states. The U.S. set another daily record Friday with 52,300 newly reported infections, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That is widely thought to be an undercount. Florida reported 11,445 infections on Saturday. Alabama this week also set a record for infections reported in a day.