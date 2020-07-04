Vestal Center Social Club returns under new ownership with Fourth of July celebration

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Center Social Club on Route 26 reopened under new ownership Saturday.

The club celebrated with a customer appreciation party that included food, drinks and live music.

Attendees were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity for members to reconnect after being unable to come together due to the coronavirus.

While they said it was difficult to to remain closed over the past few months, it was also an opportunity for the new owners to spruce the place up.

"We put a lot of effort into the bar to fix it up and make it a lot more comfortable so it was a blessing and a curse your shut down and aren't able to do any business or see anybody but we got a lot of work done inside," said Sheanon Riley.

While the event took place outside, organizers said they are looking forward to getting everyone inside to enjoy the new bar in the near future.