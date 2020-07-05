Asia Today: Australia’s Victoria state reports 74 new cases

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new coronavirus cases after announcing a record 108 new infections on Saturday. That increase resulted in state Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-city public housing blocks containing 3,000 people, where 27 cases have been detected. Police are guarding every entrance of the housing estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason. Australian Medical Association President Tony Bartone called for a temporary halt to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country after the alarming surge in Victoria. South Korea has recorded 60-plus COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day as the virus spread beyond the greater Seoul area. China had eight new cases.