Charity: Rescue ship gets OK to bring 180 migrants to Sicily

ROME (AP) — A humanitarian group says its rescue ship with 180 migrants stranded aboard for days has “finally” received instructions to sail to an Italian port, where its passengers can be disembarked. SOS Mediterranee in a tweet Sunday described “relief on the #Ocean Viking” when crew and passengers learned the rescued migrants are to be disembarked at Porto Empedocle, Sicily, on Monday. Earlier, the group said Italian medical staff went aboard to test for COVID-19. SOS Mediterranee said six of the migrants, fearing no country would take them in, tried to kill themselves, including two who plunged into the Mediterranean and were saved by crew members.