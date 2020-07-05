Dominican Republic chooses leader amid rising COVID-19 cases

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic is holding presidential elections that had already been delayed by the pandemic, even as the count of new infections continues to rise. Polls indicate that a businessman with no previous experience in government is the favorite in Sunday’s vote. Luís Abinader finished second in the last election but has been leading in most recent surveys, with the governing party’s Gonzalo Castillo trailing. Former President Leonel Feernández is also on the ballot, along with three minor parties. Term limits prevented outgoing President Danilo Medina from seeking a third four-year term of his own.