Ethiopian police patrol Oromia area and capital after unrest

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian police were patrolling the country’s troubled Oromia region and the capital, Addis Ababa following a week of unrest in which 166 people were killed and more than 2,000 arrested, after a popular singer was shot dead. The internet was cut last week to try to dampen the protests and made it difficult for rights monitors to track the scores of killings. The unrest erupted after singer Hachalu Hundessa was killed. He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed coming to power in 2018. The singer was buried in a ceremony shown on national television.