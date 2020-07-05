Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that Tou Thao posted $750,000 bond on Saturday. All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges. Thao is scheduled to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.