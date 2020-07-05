Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell is using his platform to educate himself and others about racial injustice. Bell says he felt angry following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police back in May. Bell is trying to channel his anger into positive change. He’s started a book club with his teammates that focuses on social issues. He is also using his Instagram account to promote “Social Reform Sunday,” which highlights different aspects of inequality. Bell says his ability to reach out to the community has helped ease some of the pain he felt after Floyd’s passing.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove says he doesn’t like wearing a mask any more than his teammates but feels it is necessary to help keep everyone “safe.” Musgrove is making it a point to wear his mask as often as he can while working out with the rest of the Pirates at PNC Park. Musgrove says he understands wearing a face covering isn’t popular with everyone but stressed he feels it’s important for everyone to do it so the focus can be on winning and not politics. Musgrove is the odds-on favorite to be the opening day starter when Pittsburgh opens a shortened 60-game season later this month.