Iran mandates masks as public shrugs off resurgent virus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has instituted mandatory mask-wearing as fears mount over newly spiking reported deaths from the coronavirus, even as its public increasingly shrugs off the danger. The order began Sunday. But public opinion polling and a walk through any of the streets of Tehran shows the widespread apathy felt over the pandemic. Iran in February was among the first countries struck after China. Whether rooted in fatigue, dismissal or fatalism, that indifference has scared Iranian public health officials into issuing increasingly dire warnings. The new rules mark a turning point for Iran, which has struggled to balance provincial lockdowns with fears of stalling an economy already struggling under U.S. sanctions.