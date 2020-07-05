Kansas paper owner apologizes for tying mask rule, Holocaust

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas county Republican Party chairman who owns a weekly newspaper has apologized for a cartoon posted on the paper’s Facebook page that equated the Democratic governor’s coronavirus-inspired order for people to wear masks in public with the mass murder of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Anderson County Review owner Dane Hicks said in a statement Sunday on Facebook that he was removing the cartoon after “heartfelt and educational conversations” with Jewish leaders. The newspaper posted the cartoon Friday, and it drew dozens of critical responses and international attention. A blog post by Hicks on Saturday defending it also drew critical responses.