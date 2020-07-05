Man charged in Alabama mall shooting that left boy, 8, dead

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a recent shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people injured. Police in the Birmingham area suburb of Hoover said 22-year-old Montez Coleman has been arrested in connection with Friday’s shooting at the Riverchase Galleria, the state’s largest mall. Police said Coleman is also charged in the wounding of a man, woman and girl — all innocent bystanders. Authorities say investigators are seeking to identify others involved in the shooting.