Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs

LONDON (AP) — The reopening of pubs in England did not overwhelm emergency services as many had feared head of the biggest easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown. For the most part, people appeared to abide by social distancing rules, though in some places, large crowds meant it was very difficult to do so. That raised concerns that Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak may find fresh legs. One senior police officer did say it was “crystal clear” that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules. But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vast majority of people did “the right thing.”