Police: Men yelled racial slurs at Black family in Oregon

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Seven men were arrested after police say they taunted a Black family by yelling racial slurs and using Nazi salutes during a Fourth of July incident in an Oregon beach town. Police say the men from Washington challenged police to a fight when officers arrived to the beach in Lincoln City and set off fireworks that were banned. They were arrested on suspicion of charges including riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks. Listed phone numbers couldn’t be found for the men. It’s unknown if they have attorneys.