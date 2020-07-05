Ross Park Zoo reopens to visitors with precautions for people, animals in place

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The holiday brought the first weekend of reopening for the Ross Park Zoo, but it came with new safety precautions for both people and animals.

Staff said the zoo is only allowing one third of its capacity to enter at a time and visitors must stay socially distant for themselves and the animals.

The zoo's walkway also has tape and arrows to keep people apart.

Assistant Supervisor Alex Brassard said everyone is happy to finally be open again.

"A lot of people are glad to just get out and do something, there have been a lot of smiling faces throughout the zoo," he said.