‘Sunday Sessions’ take cyclists through Chenango Valley State Park

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- If you're looking for a fun way to get outside and spend some time with others while still social distancing, Chenango Point Cycles may have just the event you're looking for.

The store holds a group bike ride at Chenango Valley State Park on the first Sunday of every month called 'Sunday Sessions.'

Sunday's ride took off from the beach lot at 11 a.m. and took cyclists through the park in different groups. The ride traveled on both the park's miles of mountain trails as well as paved roads.

Organizers said those groups are picked based on skill level to make sure everyone is comfortable and has a good time.

"This group ride is a beginner to advanced group ride, so we usually split into a couple different groups, everybody is welcome and depending on what kind of group we have we choose the trail that way," said Aidan Hoyt of Chenango Point Cycles.

Organizers said each ride ends with cold drinks and a cookout once everyone is back from their loop.