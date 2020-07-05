Suspected jihadists fire on UN aid copter in Nigeria; 2 dead

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Officials say suspected Islamic extremists opened fire on a U.N. aid helicopter in northeastern Nigeria over the weekend, killing two civilians. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari blamed the attack on militants linked to the extremist group Boko Haram, and warned Sunday evening it “would not go without severe consequences.” Security has long been a concern for aid groups operating in northeastern Nigeria, where humanitarian workers have been been kidnapped and killed amid Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency.