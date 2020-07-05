Teen killed, 2 others injured following Vestal domestic incident

Teen killed, 2 others injured following Vestal domestic incidentNew
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old was killed and two others are in critical condition following a domestic incident at 709 Rano Blvd. on July 4.
The Vestal Police Department says an 11-year-old girl discovered her mother and sister had been shot in the head around 9 p.m. Her father was holding onto a gun, police say.
The two were taken to Wilson Hospital. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the 11-year-old made her way outside the residence and contacted police from a neighbor's house. She was unharmed in the ordeal.
The names of the suspect and victims were not released.
METRO SWAT, a unit comprised of Vestal, Johnson City and Binghamton Police Departments responded to the scene.
The investigation is underway.