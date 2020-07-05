Temperatures keep rising

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 60 (58-63)

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Light N. High: 88 (86-91)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SE 2-5 mph. Low: 64 (62-66)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure will remain in control throughout this week, keeping rain chances low. The main story this week is the heat. We will continue to see temperatures rise through the end of this week. By the end of this week, we will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Also, by mid-week, humidity will be on the rise. The combination of very warm temperatures, and high dew points will bring some high heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Although rain chances remain limited this week, we still have the chance for daily showers and storms. With the heating of the day in the afternoon, we could see some isolated to scattered showers and storms. Any precipitation that does develop will do so quickly and will then dissipate in the evening as temperatures start to cool down. Rain chances through this week range from 20% to 30%.

By next weekend, we still keep above average temperatures, but we cool down just a little bit with highs in the low 80s.

Some important reminders for this week: Limit your time outside. If you do have to go out wear lightweight clothing, sunscreen, stay in the shade as much as possible, and STAY HYDRATED! It's going to be a hot one! Have a great week! Stay cool and stay safe!