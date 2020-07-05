Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to hold an outdoor campaign rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The rally at Portsmouth International Airport will come three weeks after an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That gathering was the president’s first of the COVID-19 era, and it drew a smaller-than-expected crowd amid concerns of rising infections in the region. The president was narrowly defeated in 2016 in New Hampshire by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Before the pandemic, Trump campaign officials had pointed to the state as a place where they saw a chance to expand the electoral map during the president’s reelection effort.