US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts fear, however, that celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak. Johns Hopkins counted 45,300 new coronavirus infections Saturday in the U.S. after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday. Despite warnings by health experts to limit gatherings, President Donald Trump went ahead with a speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday and fireworks Saturday on the National Mall in Washington.