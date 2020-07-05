‘VIBES’ brings new rolled ice cream to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you've taken a stroll down Court Street in Binghamton, you may have noticed an ice cream cart set up on the corner.

Owner of VIBES Jonathan Holmberg says this isn't just any old ice cream stand.

"I sell rolled ice cream which is kind of like a delicate ice cream kind of a fashionable thing," he said Sunday.

While VIBES is new to downtown Binghamton this summer, Holmberg says the concept of rolled ice cream is new to many of his customers as well.

"It's crafted basically on top of a really cold counter," he said, "I spread it out and I mix in things people want and then I hand roll it, I think people really enjoy it, they find it really satisfying."

While he said the process originated in Thailand, in Binghamton, it's something unique.

"It's a little bit of a different consistency and taste and I make it myself so I kind of have the capacity to do whatever I want with it."

He said while starting a business during the COVID-19 crisis has been difficult, he's hoping to alleviate what he calls an ice cream shortage downtown.

"I think it's astounding that there's a lack of this stuff downtown for however many years it's been now."

He opened the business hoping to attract a demographic he says doesn't have much reason to come downtown these days -- the kids.

"Not just kids that are at school, but young kids. They don't really come downtown for the bars or the restaurants unless they are accompanied by their parents, but this is something that is really sought after, they really want ice cream."

Holmberg said while the cart has been successful, he hopes to eventually open a brick and mortar store downtown.