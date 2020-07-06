American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. State Department says an American medical student detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for nearly 500 days has been freed and returned to the United States. The release of Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American citizen from Jersey City, New Jersey, on Monday followed months of pressure from the Trump administration. According to a group that advocated his case, Amashah had been held in pre-trial detention on terrorism-related charges over a protest last year. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has moved to quash dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands. As the coronavirus raises the specter of unchecked contagion in Egypt’s crowded prisons, U.S. officials are pushing for the release of American detainees.