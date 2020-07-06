Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.