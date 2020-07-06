As Paris Fashion Week is streamed, critics look to future

PARIS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has instilled chaos into the already-unpredictable Paris Fashion Week. Organizers initially canceled the event, but it later re-emerged as an unprecedented “digital” season. Top houses such as Chanel, Dior and Hermes are opting to stream their menswear and/or haute couture shows online beginning Monday at their previously allotted times and dates. There will be no guests, celebrities or the regular frenzied media circus. The plan is to return to normal come September, barring a second wave, but that may be a “new normal”. Some fashion houses are taking the opportunity to break away from the frenzied schedule of the fashion calendar.