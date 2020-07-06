Binghamton to invest $6.5 million in new fire station

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the city will spend $6.5 million to replace its Fire Department Headquarters Monday.

The mayor's office says the plans were initiated following a study that revealed up to $3 million in floor repairs were needed at the current headquarters located at 38 Hawley St.

David says that money is better spent on a new facility which will be built at 225 Court St.

Currently, the floors can carry up to 50 tons worth of firefighting apparatuses. But, in February, Mayor David told 12 News called the 50-year-old, crumbling floor a "potentially dangerous situation."

The mayor said repairs to the floor at the current station would also be disruptive to, so the city decided it made more sense to build a new headquarters.

In addition to this, the mayor says the fire headquarters should be separate from from police and other facilities on Hawley in case City Hall is compromised in the event of an emergency.

The city says it will purchase property at 225 Court St. and demolish the existing buildings to allow for the construction of the new headquarters.

Locations on Pine Street will also be bought and demolished to make way for the new facility.

Demolition will begin later this year and construction will begin in 2021. The city says construction is expected to be complete around Jan. 1 2022.

Binghamton Fire Chief Daniel E. Eggleston says the project comes with a focus on future operations.

“For the first time in 50 years, the City of Binghamton is making a major investment in our fire headquarters that will allow us to continue to provide the highest quality of fire and EMS service for decades to come,” he said in a press release sent to 12 News.

Binghamton will lease a space at 151 Court St. as a temporary fire station.

No stations will be closed and no firefighter's job will be terminated, the city says.