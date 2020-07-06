Driver in Seattle crash that hit 2 protesters due in court

SEATTLE (AP) — The man accused of driving a Jaguar on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Lawyers will discuss whether he can be released on bail. Police say Dawit Kelete, who is black, drove the car around vehicles that were parked on Interstate 5 to protect a group of Black Femme March demonstrators. They say he hit two people and sped away early Saturday. He was taken into custody and a judge found probable cause to hold Kelete on an investigation of vehicular assault.