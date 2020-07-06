Erratic power outages reported in much of Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Erratic power outages have been reported in Venezuela’s capital and several states. The nation’s state electrical company said on Twitter that “an event in the electrical system” had affected power in parts of Caracas Monday evening as well as states to the west. No further details were provided. On social media, some Venezuelans said the lights had flickered on and off several times while in other areas they were still in the dark. Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks reported that over a dozen states had experienced some degree of outage, with the electrical service being temporarily restored and then going off before turning back on again.