France’s Macron revs up with new government ahead of 2022

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to get the battered French economy going again in a series of tweets fired off before the naming of a new government lineup. French media reports said a reshuffled government of about 20 ministers would be named Monday to work with Jean Castex, named as the new prime minister last week. Macron tweeted that the platform upon which he stood in 2017, promising to modernize France and free up its businesses, remains central to his politics. But he also said it needs to be adapted to the recent international upheavals. He did not give policy specifics but listed economic recovery first among his priorities for the coming months.