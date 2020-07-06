French drug company accused of favoring profits over lives

PARIS (AP) — French pharmaceutical company Servier Laboratories is facing millions of euros in potential fines after a massive trial around a diabetes drug used as a diet pill. The popular drug, called Mediator, became one of France’s biggest modern health scandals. The trial is wrapping up Monday after more than six months of exceptional proceedings targeting Servier and France’s medicines watchdog. Servier says it didn’t know about the drug’s risks. A study said it was suspected in 1,000-2,000 deaths among millions who took it as an appetite suppressant over the 33 years it was on the market. Doctors linked it to heart and lung problems.