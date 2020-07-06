Germany: 3-year sentence sought for former SS camp guard

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say the trial of a 93-year-old former guard at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp has shown he was an accessory to murder. They called Monday for the former SS private to be given a three-year sentence. Bruno Dey faces 5,230 counts of accessory to murder for killings that took place while he was at Stutthof from 1944 to 1945. A prosecutor said in closing arguments that Dey knew what was going on in the gas chambers and that people were being shot to death in the crematorium. Despite being in his 90s, Dey is being tried in a juvenile court in Germany because he was 17 when he started serving at Stutthof.