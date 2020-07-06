Getting hotter and more humid

Heat Advisory for Tioga and Tompkins Counties from 1 PM until 8 PM Tuesday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10”, .50” 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind L&V

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Low 64 (60-66) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05”, .10” 20% High 88 84-90) Wind S 5-10 mph

We'll have a couple weak fronts in the area. This, along with warm, muggy and unstable conditions, there could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be our forecast for the next few days.

The big weather story over the next few days will be our temperatures with highs in the 80s and 90s with lows in the 60s.

A stronger cold front will come through Saturday. This, along with a low along the coast will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms. This will also give us a break from the oppressive heat.

