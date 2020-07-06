India, China both say border disengagement process under way

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and China say they had made progress disengaging frontline troops from a months-long standoff along a disputed part of their border where a brawl in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead. India’s Foreign Ministry says special representatives on the border issue spoke by telephone and agreed to maintain peace and disengage from the standoff as quickly as possible. China’s Foreign Ministry says talks on June 30 “made positive progress” in disengaging troops and reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control, the long disputed border that came about following a truce in a 1962 war.