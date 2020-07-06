Latino, Black neighborhoods struggle with test disparities

PHOENIX (AP) — As coronavirus infections explode in states like Arizona and Florida, people in communities of color are fighting to get tested. They say the tests, especially free ones, are hard to find in lower-income areas. Wealthier neighborhoods are where chain pharmacies and urgent care clinics offer most of the testing opportunities. Public health experts say wider testing helps people in underserved neighborhoods and is key to controlling a pandemic. States have stitched together a patchwork of responses on testing. That’s forced foundations and community health organizations to fill in the gaps to ensure people of color are reached.