Little to celebrate in Pamplona with no running of the bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Residents in Spain’s northern city of Pamplona have dressed up in white clothes and traditional red scarves to mark what should have been the start of their annual San Fermín festival, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Known for its races with bulls running along cobbled streets, the festival was popularized by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises” and was last called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s. Still, about 400 people gathered to mark what would have been the start of the festival, while police were on the streets to prevent impromptu parties.