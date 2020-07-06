Malawi’s new president urges all to root out corruption

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s newly elected President Lazarus Chakwera has been inaugurated Monday at small ceremony, following a last-minute change from a stadium event, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. About 100 people attended the swearing-in ceremony, including Tanzanian Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu.Chakwera said Malawi must rid itself of corruption. He said all Malawians must work to build a new nation free from maladministration. Chakwera said he canceled the stadium celebrations that coincided with the country’s Independence Day celebrations after receiving news that the number of COVID-19 was rising rapidly. The southern African country had 1,742 as of Monday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.