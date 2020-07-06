 Skip to Content

Police: Texas cop shoots man threatening clerk with knife

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say an officer shot and critically injured a man after a standoff in which the man held a store clerk at knife point and threatened to kill the clerk if officers did not kill him. Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau says officers responded to a call for an aggravated robbery at a store around 9:15 a.m. They arrived to find 26-year-old Avery Norman standing behind the counter holding a knife. Barineau says officers negotiated with Norman for 15 minutes before one shot him. The clerk was not hurt. The officer is on paid leave. 

