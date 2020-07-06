Samsung projects profit jump for 2nd quarter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its operating profit for the last quarter likely rose 23% from the same period last year. The growth was apparently driven by increasing demands for memory chips used in personal computers and servers as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to work from home. Analysts say Samsung is continuing to benefit from robust chip demand and is likely spending less money on marketing due to traveling restrictions during the pandemic. The South Korean technology giant will announce its finalized earnings later this month.