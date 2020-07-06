Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air. That change could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic. In a letter published this week, scientists wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt” that the virus can “remain aloft in the air.” The WHO has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets that fall to the ground. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was aware of the article and is reviewing it with technical experts.