Serbian military opens field hospital amid coronavirus spike

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Troops in Serbia have set up an emergency 500-bed field hospital, a day after neighboring Kosovo re-imposed a nighttime curfew in four cities. The measures come as the Balkans battles Monday to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that have underscored the risks of swiftly easing lockdowns. The makeshift hospital in a sports hall in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, is a “precautionary measure” as hospitals in the capital are reaching their capacity because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s deputy mayor, Goran Vesic, said. Serbian infections have returned to levels last seen at the peak of the pandemic in the Balkan country in March and April.