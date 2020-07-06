Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 4:13 PM EDT until MON 5:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 413 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Little

Meadows, or 8 miles southwest of Endicott, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Endicott, Owego, Windham, Nichols, Little

Meadows, Apalachin, Warren Center and Tioga Terrace.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH