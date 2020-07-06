Zimbabwe nurses protest; South Africa reopens some classes

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At least 12 nurses were arrested in Zimbabwe on Monday when they were demonstrating against their working conditions, complaining that they do not have adequate protective gear to safely treat COVID-19 patients. Thousands of nurses working in public hospitals stopped reporting for work in mid-June, part of frequent work stoppages by health workers who earn less than $50 a month and allege they are forced to work without adequate protective equipment such as gloves and masks. In neighboring South Africa, thousands of students returned to school Monday after nearly four months when their classes were closed to combat the spread of COVID-19.