Spain, Portugal press EU partners for swift deal on spending

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Portugal want the European Union to clinch a deal by the end of this month on a recovery fund to help its 27 member countries weather the economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic. Southern European countries are mounting a show of strength as negotiations over how much money they get from the EU, and in what form, comes to a crunch. The EU’s executive Commission has drawn up plans for a 750 billion-euro ($849 billion) economic recovery fund made up mostly of grants. But the plan has met resistance from some EU countries.